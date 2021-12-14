How and Why a Family Bought & Renovated a Midwest Doomsday Bunker

It's the American dream to one day start a family and eventually buy and renovate a doomsday bunker. Well, at least it was for one family who really did it and this is how and why they did it.

I find what this family did fascinating. They gave up life in the big city suburbs for living underground here in the Midwest. Their backstory is understandably vague as their exact location needs to remain unknown. However, I have confirmed it is here in our area.

The dad is a website and online marketing guy. He can do his work from anywhere. They were living in Peachtree, Georgia before deciding to purchase an old AT&T bunker built in the 1960's.

Something funny happened as they began this underground bunker adventure. They became famous on TikTok with their initial video now with over 2.6 million views.

I confirmed their Midwest residence as Newsweek shared their story, too:

We are located right in the middle of the U.S., and we paid less for our bunker than the current median price of a house in the U.S. which is between $330,000-$370,000.

When you consider this bunker has a built-in EMP shield and can withstand a nearby nuclear strike, around $350,000 isn't bad at all.

Their most recent YouTube video a month ago showed they're still battling the bunker pipes.

This family decided they wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and also make sure their livelihood is protected from potential extinction level events. Is it the life for everyone? Nope. Have more than one family given thought to this possibility the past couple of years? I have no doubt.

Make sure you follow this family on YouTube and TikTok for their latest Midwestern bunker adventures.

