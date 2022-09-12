This Guy Turned a School Bus into a End of the World Survival Rig

You will likely never think of a school bus the same way again after you see what this guy did with one. He converted it into a survival rig that very likely could survive just about any end of the world scenario you can imagine.

The Mobile Dwellings/Gilligan Phantom YouTube channel featured a man known only as Gordo who made an old International Bluebird school bus into something that is ready for a zombie apocalypse. They do not disclose his location although much of the terrain looks like our neck of the woods. Here's how they described his rig:

In this video we tour Gordo From Earth's purpose-built flatbed adventure truck bus conversion. Gordo's bus is possibly the most unique bus conversion ever completed with a spaceship/cyberpunk interior full of high-tech features and with an incredibly well-organized and well-stocked shop, deployable by home-made crane on his flatbed exterior which also turns into a giant tent for camping/adventures.

This is no longer your regular ordinary Bluebird school bus.

So many interesting facets to this build/conversion. Many of the window coverings use magnets for easy and quick removal. Gordo says he has numerous inside and outside temperature monitors, too. The back of the bus can carry cargo or open up and be a separate living space depending on his needs.

The sleeping area he created has many compartments that can hold gadgets, too.

The front of the bus looks like the space shuttle with all of the buttons and panels he has to manage all areas of it.

If this type of unique school bus conversion interests you, might want to follow their YouTube channel as it looks like they regularly feature people that have made wild conversions of vehicles.