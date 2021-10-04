There Really is a Midwestern Underground Bunker Available on Ebay

Where are you gonna go when the you-know-what hits the fan? If you don't have a good answer to that question, perhaps you could consider an underground bunker in the Midwest that's currently available on Ebay.

No, I'm not making this up. There really is a midwestern underground bunker available right now on Ebay. This place is so awesome I even saw that The Drive had done a story about it. Here's how the seller describes it:

This facility is an underground structure built as a power-feed station on a hardened transcontinental coaxial-cable route, extending from Airmont, NY to Mojave, CA. The installation was also a base of operations for the technicians who maintained a section of the cable route and its unattended repeater stations. The mineral rights go with the property. This site is partially developed into a data storage center ( could be used for legal grow space in near future) and the other half partially developed into a VIP residential area. There are a number of security cameras installed around the property to provide security for the facility. They can be remotely operated for off-site security monitoring. Included with this system is keypad and keycard access.

Take a look at some pics that were included on the listing.

Midwest Underground Bunker is Available on Ebay

The listing mentions that the blast doors are fully painted and work fine. That's good to know when the ICBM's are incoming. It's also worth noting that it's currently zoned for commercial use, but the seller says residential is possible if you'd like to move the whole family down there.

On Ebay, it also shows that a 10,000 gallon stainless steel water storage tank is included. Wonder how fresh root beer would stay in a tank like that? So many questions.

The current "Buy It Now" price is $695,000 if you're interested.

