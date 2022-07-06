Kentucky Boy Looks Just Like ‘Jake From State Farm’ & It’s HILARIOUS -SEE PHOTO

We've all seen the commercials for State Farm, right? There's a kid right here in Western Kentucky that looks just like him and the photos are HILARIOUS.

WHO THE HECK IS THE REAL JAKE FROM STATE FARM?

Kevin Miles, A.K.A. Jake From State Farm, is actually an actor from South Chicago. He has dreamed of being in the industry since he was a kid.

According to an article in Forbes Magazine;

Miles went on to study Theatre at the Chicago Academy for the Arts and then onto St. Louis to continue to strengthen his craft at Webster University’s Conservatory of Theatre Arts. He graduated with a BFA in acting and from there, focused on finding quality work, initially unsure of which city he would find the most luck in.

I would say he totally lucked out. He packed his belongings and moved to Los Angeles like a lot of aspiring actors do. He did odd and end jobs and booked commercials before he ever landed the Jake job (I will call it that). He actually wasn't even the original pick to become 'Jake From State Farm' but the CMO of State Farm's wife saw his audition and said that's who you need- According to Forbes.

'JAKE FROM STATE FARM' HAS A DOPPELGANGER

Angel here and my son, Tucker, has a friend named Berkley who always has the best Halloween costumes ever. He has one of those momma's that goes all out if he says he wants to be it she makes it happen. Here are just a few of the character's he has dressed up as;

BRITTANY WEAVER BRITTANY WEAVER loading...

His mom, Brittany, says When he was three he loved Handy Manny and this is her all-time favorite costume.

BRITTANY WEAVER BRITTANY WEAVER loading...

In 2020, Berkley dressed up as Pro Wrestler, The God Father.

AND FINALLY....His mom says;

We did it because my Kasey Goddard (our cousin) has always said he reminds her of Jake from State Farm and said if we didn’t make him that for Halloween she would disown us. Lol

YOUTUBE/BRITTANY WEAVER YOUTUBE/BRITTANY WEAVER loading...

Now we know he doesn't have the actual facial hair (thank goodness) you have to admit this is an absolute genius costume. I mean the bargain, cheap skate in me is thinking of all the money his momma saved last year on a costume. This is AWESOME.

I mean he even had the State Farm Polo seriously!

BRITTANY WEAVER BRITTANY WEAVER loading...

The REAL 'Berkley from Owensboro' is in to sports and is an amazing big brother to his siblings.�� He is a third grader at a local elementary school here.

Who knows he may be the next 'Jake From State Farm' look out Kevin!

