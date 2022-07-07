Have you and your friends been looking for the perfect place to get away for a weekend? This Kentucky Airbnb is the most legit party pad EVER and it's within driving distance.

THE PERFECT PARTY SPOT OR JUST A WEEKEND AWAY

Angel here and if I was younger this would be the Airbnb I'd want to take a girl's trip to or maybe even a couples trip for a few days away. It's not far from Rough River and this place is awesome.

WHAT'S A BARNDO

A barndo according to the listing is a house in a barn. This place is amazing and comes with tons of different amenities.

Here's the owner's description;

Fun & Funky! Fully appointed Barndo. Patio w/ hot tub, charcoal grill, Blackstone griddle, fire pit. Deck with sitting area. Game room w/ dance floor, fooz ball, bar, games, poker table. Master bedroom w/ fantastic bedding & mattress, Guest bunk room with twin, full and queen - all luxurious linens. 2 smart TV's with Netflix. Comfortable living room, Kitchenette with all you need to cook & a HUGE frig. Suitable for romantic get-away, families w/ kids and groups up to 6.

After browsing through the photos I am absolutely in love. The barndo would be a great place to take a long weekend away with the family. There is optimal space for entertaining and just kicking back and enjoying a slow-paced life for a few days.

If you want to book it.

NOT GONNA LET THIS JUST SLIDE ON BY

This may be contradicting after saying it could be a great place to stay with the family but I'm pretty sure I spotted a stripper pole in the middle of the dance floor! Maybe my old eyes are deceiving me but I'll let you be the judge of that. Either way, it definitely adds character and a whole lot of fun to this southern-style Airbnb.

