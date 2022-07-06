See More Than 20 New Food & Drink Items Available at the 2022 Indiana State Fair [Gallery]

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is almost here (July 29 thru August 21), and hopefully, you have begun planning your strategy, ensuring you get to experience everything you want to at this year’s fair. With so many things happening over so many days, you absolutely need to have a plan, taking into consideration all aspects of the fair - music, rides, games, exhibits, and perhaps the most important - FOOD.

The Indiana State Fair features more than 140 food vendors all around the fairgrounds. Of course, you'll be able to the standard fair fare (how about that word play?), things like burgers, dogs, corndogs, nachos, and the like. But if you're feeling a little more adventurous and you're looking for something you've never had, you'll definitely want to see the list of new food and drink items coming to this year's fair.

Bison Lettuce Wrap

Butter Lettuce filled with Ground Bison, Sweet Onion, Water Chestnut, Ginger, Carrot, Soy, and Hoisin Sauce. (Offered by Red Frazier Bison)

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Walking Taco

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crushed in the bag with taco meat, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de Gallo, and sour cream. (Offered by Meatball Factory LLC)

Carmel Corn Beer

Sun King + Indiana State Fair Beer have partnered again for a new 2022 Indiana State Fair beer. This year’s beer is Caramel Corn. There are 100 lbs of Just Pop In Caramel Popcorn in the batch! (Offered by Sun King)

Pickle Pizza

Homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning, and dill pickles. (Offered by Swains Concessions)

Deep-Fried Brownies

Ooey Gooey Brownies dipped in funnel cake batter, deep-fried then topped with powdered sugar with a drizzle of chocolate syrup for chocolate lovers' taste buds. (Offered by R&W Concessions)

Deep-Fried Cheese Stick

Mozzarella cheese dipped in corn dog batter then deep-fried to a golden brown. (Offered by R&W Concessions)

Peach Shake-Up

Fresh lemons, sugar, ice, and water along with peach flavoring for a great summertime taste. (Offered by R&W Concessions)

Iced Mocha Coffee Float

Hand-dipped ice cream on top of a chocolate-flavored iced coffee, topped with your choice of whipped cream and a cherry. (Offered by Hooks Drug Store Museum)

Boba Fun Cup

Vanilla Ice Cream layered with Strawberry Boba balls, Sliced Strawberries, and Gummy Bears. (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More)

Nitro Fuel

Fresh Brewed Lipton Iced Tea mixed with our World Famous Blue Raspberry Lemon Twister. (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More)

State Fair Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie, but make it fair-themed. We’ve swapped out the traditional cheeses, meats, and nuts for mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn, and popcorn corn topped with a sprinkle of colored candies - all of your favorite classic Indiana State Fair staples. (Offered by Urick Concessions)

State Fair Mary

A delicious 24 oz Bloody Mary topped with all the State Fair Favorites! 3 skewers of Fair Food Treats like Waffle Fries, Deep Fried Cheese Curds, Deep Fried Mac n Cheese, Mini Corn Dogs, Bacon, Fried Pickles, and a BBQ Pulled Pork Slider! (Offered by Urick Concessions)

The Original Cowpie

It’s a delicious homemade chocolate chip cookie with creamy vanilla ice cream in the center and another chocolate chip cookie to top it off! (Offered by Indiana Ribeye)

Vegan Nachos

Our ALL vegan nachos are loaded with our fresh tortilla chips, juicy plant-based meat, crispy coleslaw, pico de gallo, and cheese, topped with our creamy ranch, guacamole sauce, and sweet teriyaki. Your mouth wants to believe it’s ALL VEGAN and it tastes so good! (Offered by Black Leaf Vegan)

Pretzel Nacho Bites

Fresh pretzel bites covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and bacon bits. (Offered by Wilson Concessions)

Mexican Street Corn in a Cup

It is made up of roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese, and Mexican spices. (Offered by Wilson Concessions)

New Crispy Chicken Sandwich

It’s a crispy chicken breast on a fresh bun with your choice of toppings (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard). (Offered by Wilson Concessions)

Lemon Shake Up Canned Cocktail

Made by Hi & Mighty, a new craft spirits distillery on the Indiana State Fairgrounds. This bubbly refresher will remind you of the fair during the magic hour in the waning days of summer. Tough day? Shake it off. Good day? Shake it Up! (Offered by Hi and Mighty)

Pit-tatoes

Pit-Tatoes, pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream. (Offered by Indiana Pork Producers Association)

Mint Cookie Milkshake

Mint Cookie Milkshake served with crumbled Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies. (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

Quick Quesadilla

Quick Quesadilla served with Indiana’s own Red Gold Salsa! (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)

Mac Diggity Corn Dog

The Mac Diggity Corn Dog is an old favorite of our Mac Daddy with a twist...it's on a Corn Dog! The crunch of the Corn Dog with the mac is just doggone delightful! (Offered by Gobble Gobble Food Truck)

