Thursday Morning Temporary Lockdown Lifted at Apollo High School in Owensboro
This morning, it was reported by our friends at Eyewitness News 25 that Apollo High School was placed on temporary lockdown due to the threat of a weapon on school grounds. The situation was quickly resolved and the weapon was found to be a realistic-looking BB gun. Classes have resumed.
Get our free mobile app
KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.