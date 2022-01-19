This Tennessee Cavern Hosts Massive Underground Concerts

This looks like one of the most unique concert venues you will ever see!

Everyone loves a great concert experience. Recently, I discovered a venue unlike any that I have ever seen. This venue would make for a concert that you surely won't forget. Why? Because it is a music venue inside of an underground cavern!

Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a cave system that covers over 8,000 linear feet of cave passages. Guest can take tours seven days a week to see every magical thing that the cave system has to offer. However, the coolest part about The Caverns is that it is home to a world-renowned underground live music venue that has been featured on the Emmy-winning PBS television series Bluegrass Underground. Take a step through this large archway to see more.

Photo by The Caverns Staff Photo by The Caverns Staff loading...

Once inside, there is a large room that is home to “The Greatest Show Under Earth.” I'm talking about a live music venue underground inside of this cave. This music venue brings in some pretty big acts from all genres. Looking at their upcoming shows, such artists as The Flaming Lips, Aaron Lewis, Jimmy Eat World, Blackberry Smoke, and "Weird Al" Yankovic are all set to perform at The Caverns in 2022. Not only that but there will be several tapings for the PBS series, Bluegrass Underground too.

photo by Michael Weintrob photo by Michael Weintrob loading...

According to The Caverns, this is what you can expect at one of their underground concerts:

For cave concerts, The Caverns can accommodate 850 people in padded chair seating or up to 1,200 people for standing-room only shows. What’s more, the subterranean concert hall is equipped with state-of-the-art sound and lights, has well-appointed restrooms, and offers delicious food and beverage concessions including craft beer, cider and seltzers. And thanks to the gentle slope of the room and its smooth concrete floor, the venue is accessible to music fans with mobility concerns or physical disabilities.

photo by Kat Brown photo by Kat Brown loading...

Get our free mobile app

Underground The Caverns stays 59 degrees year-round, so if you're going to a concert you might want to bring a jacket and some comfortable shoes (since heels probably aren't ideal for walking through a cave).

Oh, and if being underground in a cave isn't really your thing, in 2020 The Caverns opened a new above-ground venue called The Caverns Above Ground Amphitheater, to bring back live music in a responsible way with outdoor, socially distanced concerts. In 2022, they will host full capacity shows of approximately 5,550 concertgoers.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at The Caverns Erika Goldring loading...

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit at The Caverns Erika Goldring loading...

I don't know about you, but this music venue is now officially on my bucket list. I can't wait to see a concert in the cavern there. It looks like a blast, and it will be something that I surely won't forget.

The Caverns is located at 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham, TN 37366. The venue is approximately 90 minutes from Nashville, TN, 60 minutes from Chattanooga, TN, and less than three hours from Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, and Knoxville, TN. As far as Evansville, IN goes, it is roughly a four-hour drive. That's not bad at all considering the experience that you will have at The Caverns!

You can learn more about The Caverns, tours, events, and shows by clicking here.

KEEP READING: See Inside This Underground Hobbit Hole In Tennessee

See Inside The Bell Witch Cave Located in Tennessee

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad