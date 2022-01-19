Need Help Feeding your Pets? Vanderburgh Humane Society Offers Pet Food Assistance

If you have a pet there's a good chance that you understand the costs associated with pet ownership. It can be expensive to own a pet, and sometimes life can get in the way and make pet ownership even more difficult. The Vanderburgh Humane Society wants to help ease the burden so people don't have to give up their beloved pets due to struggling to pay for food, so they came up with a pet food assistance program.

Get our free mobile app

The Vanderburgh Humane Society provides pet food to needy families who are having a temporarily difficult time feeding their pets on a monthly basis. This helps to ensure that fewer pets in our community suffer from hunger or end up in shelters from a lack of available resources.

With how unpredictable things are in the world today, it's really nice to know that there's a community program to help pets out as well. If you are in need of dog or cat food, you can pick it up on the third Monday of every month from 12P-2P in the back of the Vanderburgh Humane Society parking lot. Here's what the VHS says on their Facebook about pet food assistance:

Reminder that Pet Food Assistance is available TODAY, January 17, and the 3rd Monday of every month, 12:00-2:00 pm in the rear parking lot of the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Please share with anyone who may need assistance! 400 Millner Industrial Drive Evansville, IN 47710 Upcoming Pet Food Assistance dates: January 17 February 21 March 21 April 18 Learn more about our Pet Food Assistance policies: www.vhslifesaver.org/get-help/foodassistance

To be able to participate in the pet food assistance, they do have some rules which you can find here on the VHS website.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.