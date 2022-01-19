Are You Being Impersonated On Instagram or Facebook? Steps To Take To Stop It

Have you ever had your identity stolen? How about on social media? For instance, you're scrolling through and spot a photo of yourself as someone else's profile picture.

HEY, THAT'S NOT ME

Angel here and the reason we're having this discussion today is that last week I was checking my Instagram account and made a super frightening discovery. I don't post on my Instagram account as much as I do on Facebook so I am rarely on there. I was glancing at friends' accounts and then I clicked the heart symbol at the top right-hand side of my phone and noticed MRSJAWELSH2 had liked one of my photos. I thought that's super weird why would someone have an account name almost exactly like mine. I tapped on the notification and was taken to this person's account. It was clearly not me but almost all of the photos were mine including ones of my children. I was furious and immediately showed my husband. I'm not sure why the person who took all my photos would have decided it was a good idea to like my picture but that's what tipped me off to them stealing my identity.

attachment-272200078_10159756470587910_537117576216032857_n loading...

I have zero ideas who the girl in the fifth photo is. I guess they decided they liked her too.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE BEING IMPERSONATED ON INSTAGRAM

Once I realized this was going on I contacted Instagram. This is what Facebook (owner of Instagram) suggests you do if you are being impersonated;

Only the person who's being impersonated can file a report, but you can:

If the impostor account is impersonating someone you're authorized to represent (example: your child), you can report the account using this form

If someone is pretending to be you on Instagram, you can report the account with this form

Keep in mind that your report is anonymous, except if you’re reporting an intellectual property infringement. The account you reported won’t see who reported them.

I waited 24 hours and checked to see if the account was removed and it was. Thankfully, I caught it. The worst part is someone had access to my kid's photos and that for me was terrifying. The only friends this person had were men. I shut that down very fast.

Safeguard yourself and make it a habit to check for other accounts on social media on a regular basis. It's ok to Google yourself LOL.

