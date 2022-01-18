14 Unexpected And Great Uses For Vicks VapoRub

Vicks VapoRub has been a go-to cold remedy for decades, but did you know that there are multiple uses for it that could benefit you?

Growing up, I always heard about how Vicks VapoRub was a "miracle medicine" from my dad. His grandpa Wysong SWORE by Vicks. Grandpa Wysong would use it for virtually everything. I remember Dad telling me that his grandpa would even eat some whenever he was feeling sick...and it worked. Now, I am nowhere near a licensed physician, but I wouldn't recommend eating it for multiple reasons. However, according to my Grandpa Wysong and several other people who grew up using Vicks, it can serve multiple purposes for you that maybe you didn't know about.

Vicks VapoRub was designed to help relieve cough and nasal congestion, but that's not where the benefits stop. There are several unexpected and unconventional uses for Vicks VapoRub that perhaps you didn't know about. You might want to give these a try sometime to see if they work for you. Some of these are uses passed down from my Grandpa Wysong that you might know about, others are things that I learned recently while looking up uses. As always though, reach out to a medical professional before doing anything regarding your health.

Sore Throat

Rub some around your throat and gently rap a large sock around it.

Decongestant

Probably the most common use. Rub VapoRub on your chest and under each nostril.

Coughs

Rub Vicks all over your feet and then put socks on. This will help minimize coughing.

Headaches

Apply a small amount on your temples and forehead

Earaches

Apply a small amount to a cotton ball and place gently in your ear to reduce and relieve pain.

Nail Fungus

Rub some on toenails that have fungus. The nail will turn to a darker color as it kills the fungus. Don't worry, the color will go back to normal as the nail grows out.

Bruises

Gently rub some Vicks VapoRub on your bruise, and observe the healing process. The ointment will reduce all the swelling, and the bruise itself will disappear faster.

Cracked Heels

Rub VapoRub on your feet in the morning and at night and put on a pair of old socks to see fewer cracks in your heels.

Acne

Put a dab on zits to clear them up.

Bug Bites

Rub some on your bug bites and cover with a bandage.

Insect Repellent

Try using an open Vicks VapoRub jar to repel mosquitoes, flies, and other insects. You can also rub a small amount on exposed skin to keep the bugs away.

Prevent Pet Accidents In Your Home

Leave some Vicks in places where your pet likes to go potty in your house. Veterinarians say that both dogs and cats can't stand the smell of Vicks, so this method will definitely work.

Reduce Stretch Marks

Rub some Vicks VapoRub on your stretch marks, and in just 2 weeks you will see that they gradually become less visible.

Get Rid Of Belly Fat

This one is a new one to me, but I have seen several sources say that it works. According to Brightside, this is what you need to do:

Mix one tablespoon of crushed tablet camphor, one tablespoon of alcohol, one tablespoon of baking soda, and half a jar of Vicks VapoRub until you get a paste. Before doing your physical exercises, apply this paste to your abdomen or to the area that you plan to work on, and wrap yourself with plastic wrap. When you finish your workout, rinse with plenty of water. Having the same effect as those expensive slimming creams, such homemade applications, performed 2-3 times a week, can make a real difference.

