Five Unique Kentucky Adventures Offering Caves, Camels, Waterfalls, Donuts and More
Kentucky has been my home for 13 years, To me, it is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. I know that might seem kind of strange to you considering all of the amazing places to visit on our big blue/green planet. But, Kentucky has so many incredible offerings, I feel like world travelers would be amazed at the wonders our state holds with its borders.
Recently, I saw a post from the Kentucky Tourism Facebook page. This post highlighted Hart County, Kentucky. I immediately wanted to share the photos and info with you, so I reached out to Sandra T. Wilson, Executive Director, Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism.
She was excited for me to share all of this with you and I hope to highlight more counties in the future.
Here are five amazing family adventures in Hart County, Kentucky.
- Crossed a subterranean river on the World’s Longest Underground Suspension Bridge at Hidden River Cave/American Cave Museum.
- Fed a kangaroo at Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo.
- Encountered exotic animals at Dutch Country Safari Park.
- Slept in a covered wagon at Horse Cave KOA.
- Indulged in Amish donuts at Farmwald’s Restaurant and Bakery.
Take a look at some of the adventures that await you in Hart County, Kentucky.
More things to do and see in Hart County,
Cycling your thing? Hart County is the place to be!
According to kygetaway.com,
Mountain bikers will find many opportunities for outdoor adventure along scenic woodland trails within the park. A mix of terrain, some flat and easy, others are more steeply inclined and challenging.
The Big Hollow Trail Loop Trails and Connector Trail covers a 10 mile stretch of single-track mountain bike trail that winds through dense woodlands and rocky outcroppings. The trail can be accessed from the trailhead within Maple Springs Campground.
Mammoth Cave Railroad Bike and Hike Trail is a 9-mile graveled trail that can be accessed at several points along Mammoth Cave Parkway and the visitor’s center. The trail, originally the rail line of the Mammoth Cave Railroad opened in the 1880’s, includes scenic overlooks, historic sites and informative interpretive waysides, perfect for day hikers and cyclists
How about paddling? Hart County has the, too.
Kygetaway.com describes just how awesome paddling adventures can be in Hart Co.
Starting as far north as Lynn Camp Creek, winding through Hart County, stretches of the river pass springs and blue holes, and the 300 Springs waterfall, a dramatic a series of streams cascading down moss covered cliffs, accessible only by boat. No wonder the locals consider Green River their backyard. Read about it here.
The Green also flows through Mammoth Cave National Park, allowing you to explore this geological wonder, itswildlife, springs and river bluffs from the water.
They offer canoe and kayak rentals, provide shuttle service and assist you in putting in and taking out of the river. Or check out The Lone Wolf for hunting and fishing supplies and for canoe, kayak, and equipment rentals.
Visit Hart County, Kentucky today!
