Evansville Otters Seeking Host Families for 2022 Season

The Evansville Otters will begin training for the upcoming season soon, and their players will be looking for somewhere to live during their time with the team. Mind if they crash with you?

The team has opened up the application process for families interested in providing players a place to stay for the upcoming 2022 season. A majority of the players the team signs are not from the Tri-State area. Most come from places all around the country to continue their dreams of playing professional baseball. Now, while the Otters are a professional team, they don't have the budget of a Major League team like the St. Louis Cardinals, and therefore don't have the ability to provide housing for each and every player.

That's where you come in.

The team is looking for families who would be willing to give up a room in their home for the duration of the season to one or more of the players they've signed. According to the team, host families must be able to provide the player their own bedroom however, if they apply to host multiple players (which does happen), those players can share a room if there is enough space.

If you or someone you know may be interested in hosting an Evansville Otters player or players for the upcoming season, you and the players will be asked to fill out a questionnaire that will be used to try and find the best compatibility between family and player. If you're selected, the team says you'll "receive benefits as an expression of gratitude" on behalf of the team for your support.

To learn more, contact Brittany Skinner at (812) 435-8686 or via email at or by e-mailing hostfamilies@evansvilleotters.com. You can also get more information by visiting the Evansville Otters website.

The Otters begin their chase for another Frontier League championship May 13th.

[Source: Evansville Otters]

