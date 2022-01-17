The future of the 2022 Major League Baseball season is still a bit unclear (that might be an understatement), but one thing is for sure - the Evansville Otters are getting ready to play some ball. One of the most important aspects of this season, and every season, is finding a place for players to live. Many Otters players are coming to Evansville from out of town, often many hours away. It is so important to make them feel at home in our city, and one way to do that is to literally open your door and your home as an Otters host family.

Responsibilities of Otters Host Families

If you love baseball and love being involved in the community, you might want to consider hosting an Otters player(s) for the 2022 season. Being a host family is more than just giving players a place to sleep and shower - host families are really encouraged to treat these guys more like, well, family. Of course, you will need to provide room and board for your player(s) for the entire season (May through September). You're also asked to sort of adopt your player for the summer, encouraging them to participate in the things you do as a family. Finally, you're asked to support your player on the field - come to Bosse Field, cheer them on, and do whatever you can to help them continue their professional baseball career.

Responsibilities of Players Living in Your Home

The player(s) you host are first and foremost expected to follow the rules of your house and show the same respect they would show at their own home. It is the player's responsibility to provide his own transportation to and from the ballpark. The player(s) are also responsible for taking care of their own laundry.

What's the Next Step?

If you think you might want to be a host family this season, the next step you need to take is to contact the Otters. Shoot an email hostfamilies@evansvilleotters.com. You will be asked to fill out a questionnaire, which will help the Otters match you with a player that will, hopefully, be the perfect fit for you and your family.

The Otters 2022 season is scheduled to begin with several exhibition games, starting on May 3rd. The official home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 13th - that's right, the season starts on FRIDAY THE 13TH. Season tickets are available to purchase now. Single-game tickets will be available to purchase starting on May 1st.

