Of course, we all want to know when it is really going to snow in the Tri-State. It seems like every week, we have the anticipation of snow. How much? What time? Where? Since that answer is ever-changing, let's prepare for something that is more certain - Dangerously cold temperatures.

NWS January 2022 NWS January 2022 loading...

Let's pay attention to the fact that any moisture on the roadways will freeze, and travel could get dangerous. Yes, the four-letter word (SNOW) is mentioned, but we are focusing on being prepared for the dangerous wind chills.

Let me just tell you, I was outside for about thirty minutes today, and I still can't feel my toes. If you know anyone that might need shelter, please check on them and your elderly relatives.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday: NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind around 7 mph.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 31. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

