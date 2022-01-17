Townsquare Media Hiring a Freelance Writer for Our Evansville Market
Townsquare Media is currently looking for an experienced freelance writer who can develop and deliver entertaining and informative content to our audiences. Successful freelancers not only have an ear to the ground and can report the latest interesting news stories but also develop relationships to create moving stories and highlight people in our communities.
Do you want to make an impact in the community through your digital presence? The right freelance writer is passionate, creative, willing to think outside the box, and has an eye for detail.
If this sounds like you, please send the following to evansville.dme@townsquaremedia.com:
- A brief paragraph about yourself and your writing background
- Current resume
- Writing samples
Townsquare Media is an equal opportunity employer.
