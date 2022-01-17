An entire Old West town is currently listed for sale in Colorado for $4.7 million, and pictures show a breathtaking moment frozen in time for anyone who's a big fan of Western themes and architecture, as well as simply getting away from it all.

There are 320 acres available in the town of Saguache, Colo., a throwback Old West town that includes the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom Ponderosa Lodge. The luxurious residence features a gourmet kitchen and boasts designer lighting and Amish hickory flooring throughout. The living room includes a one-of-a-kind indoor water feature, and the property also includes equestrian facilities that offer a 5-stall stable, as well as an oversized barn with 13 stalls.

The rest of the town includes a saloon/restaurant, a general store and a chapel, as well as an operational hotel and dance hall. The property also features two ponds, two creeks and three wells, and the area is populated by a variety of wildlife that includes elk, deer and antelope.

The spot was previously called the Old Cow Town Resort, and it served as a destination getaway for private events, weddings, retreats and more. The listing for the property from Adrienne Haydu at Berkshire Hathaway touts the property's potential in all of those areas, as well as the potential site for musical festivals. To those ends, the town also offers modern attractions that include miniature golf, a shooting range, an outdoor stage for live music and RV hookups.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the various attractions in the charming Old West town.