Gatlinburg, Tennessee is a popular vacation destination for a lot of people here in Southern Indiana and the midwest in general. The drive really isn't too bad from this area (right around seven hours), and there is so much to see and do down there. The nature and scenery are absolutely breathtaking, there are so many shopping options, attractions, food, entertainment, and of course, there is hiking, camping, and everything else the Smoky Mountains has to offer.

Truth be told, you could spend your entire trip doing different activities at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. For example, you could spend the day exploring Cades Cove, one of the most popular destinations for visitors to the Smokies. The former settlement features several historic structures from the 1800s, including three churches. While documenting a walkthrough of one of those churches, a family captured a pretty special moment. They walked in just in time to hear an impromptu gospel performance from a trio of fellow tourists.

Did that give you chills too? Regardless of your religious beliefs, affiliation, or lack thereof, you have to appreciate the talent of these three singers. I can't help but think about how much music has been made in that church over the past 190+ years. I love how the rest of the guests just came in and sat down to listen, almost like they were really attending church.

In addition to touring the settlement, Cades Cove is one of the best places in the park to see wildlife, including deer, black bears, coyotes, groundhogs, turkeys, raccoons, skunks, among others. Guests can also enjoy hiking and camping.

