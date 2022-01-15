Nashville, TN Airbnb Looks Like A Barbie Dream House [PHOTOS]

For just about every girl, at some point during their childhood, Barbie is everything. They become obsessed with all that is Barbie. My granddaughter is going through that stage right now.

For Christmas I went crazy with everything Barbie. We got her Barbie clothes, accessories, camper and a Barbie Dream House. It was a pink Christmas this year.

While searching for a place to stay in Nashville, I saw this Airbnb that look just like a Barbie Dream House. It's incredible. Pink and gold everywhere. As soon as I saw it, I knew I had to make plans to celebrate her 6th birthday at the Pink House.

You won't believe this place.

According to the Pinky House Airbnb page, here are some of the highlights.

Bike through the laid-back neighborhood and chat to the locals, then relax with a bubble bath and a glass of wine at this Pinky retreat in the city. Spin some vintage vinyl, take perfect Instagram photos and make forever memories with our Polaroid camera.

The Host, Pedro, promoted the Pinky House like this,

We have everything for the perfect Instagram photos: Ring Lights, Polaroid camera and lots of pink! – Pedro, your host

With a 4.98 star rating, you know this place is gonna be amazing. Here is just one of the many great reviews.

Wow is all I can say about this stay! The hosts made sure we had a friendly welcome whenever we arrived. The Pinky is by far one of my favorite air bnb stays to date. The robes, polaroid camera, and decor made it the best birthday weekend! Will definitely be staying again sometime. Don’t walk… RUN and book this place! You won’t regret it! - Balie - January 2022

Take a look!

Nashville, TN Airbnb Looks Like A Barbie Dream House Barbie meets Nashville in this incredible Airbnb. Perfect for a girls trip, birthday trip, bachelorette party weekend, or any reason to love PINK!

To see more photos and book your stay, click HERE

5 Unique Airbnbs Within a 3 Hour Drive of Evansville for Your Next Adventure

Most Unique Airbnb in Kentucky

See Inside Themed Airbnbs