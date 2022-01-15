This Family is Living Off-the-Grid in Missouri on a School Bus

More and more people are making the decision to become self-sufficient. One family shared video of how and why they decided to create an off-the-grid homestead in Missouri in a school bus.

All I can say is this man and woman are braver than me. They set out to create a new simpler life in Missouri and had this to say on YouTube about their adventure:

We're sooo excited to share with you our new homestead in Missouri tucked away in the Ozarks. Come along for a raw land tour, before we start making changes. This way you can see what we started with, and follow along as we make changes.

They admit they don't have all the answers, but are doing it anyway. Brave souls. Here's what they've shared so far about their school bus homestead in Missouri.

I am taken by how optimistic these two are. I envy that and appreciate how they've chosen a path and are going for it.

They say they have 4 acres and obviously picked a beautiful part of Missouri to set up shop. Their property is 100% wooded. Many of the trees are dead and need to come down. Yet another project for an off-the-grid couple.

They also found wild blackberries. According to their video, they plan to add animals to their homestead which means water sources will be something they definitely have to figure out.

Based on the many comments on their YouTube share, they have plenty of company from those homesteading in Missouri. It's a growing community and that doesn't look likely to change anytime soon.

