Missouri Man Quit His Job, Gives Tips on How to Go Off-the-Grid

A Missouri man tells the story of how he quit his job in St. Louis and moved off-the-grid to be totally self-sufficient with his wife. He explains the pros and cons and how he eventually made it happen and what he learned in the process.

If you've even had a daydream about possibly living off-the-grid someday, do yourself a favor and follow OFF GRID with DOUG & STACY on YouTube. You'll be glad you did. The short version of their story is this. Doug had a nursery and was becoming frustrated with finding help and/or help that was willing to do the hard work at his business. He and his wife Stacy decided to sell their home and all of their belongings in the St. Louis area. They moved just to the north of St. Louis (he wisely doesn't give the exact location) and are totally self-sufficient with crops and cattle.

Here's Doug's video explaining how he made it happen and what you need to watch out for if you follow the off-the-grid path.

Here's the Cliff Notes version of Doug's big 3 tips:

1. Restrictions - contact the county you plan to live in to find if there are any restrictions on building codes, etc.

2. Easements - learn about property specifics with the property you want and that of your neighbors. Knowing about easements with utility companies is important, too.

3. Regulations - find out about building permits in the area you're interested in.

Doug also recommends at least 1 four-wheel-drive vehicle. It's vital for the farm work and winter. Taxes are also something to make sure you understand. He and Stacy went from $400 in taxes to around $400 per year.

It's a lifestyle more are exploring these days. If off-the-grid living interests you, Doug and Stacy are just one of the many excellent YouTube channels providing helpful advice on what that kind of life is like in reality.

