Gatlinburg Hosting a Big Foot Conference in Summer 2022

There's no doubt that Big Foot (or sasquatch) is North America's most prolific cryptid. There's been shows, movies, and books about our elusive furry friend. But some people take the Big Foot fascination up a notch and like to go on the hunt for ole Big Foot.

Get our free mobile app

If you or someone you know is a Big Foot enthusiast, I've got good news for you! You can enjoy a conference that's dedicated to all things sasquatch, AND it's located in the Smoky Mountains, at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. An excuse to learn more about Big Foot, and go to one of my favorite places? Count me in.

It's called the Smoky Mountain Big Foot Conference. It takes place annually in Gatlinburg, and is coming back this summer. The conference will take place on July 23, from 8A-4P. While at the conference you'll get to hear from all kinds of guest speakers, and hear personal stories from people who have had Big Foot encounters. Their headlining speaker for 2022 was just announced, and it's Dr. Jeff Meldrum, who is a Cryptozoologist, anthropologist, and author.

And if you've ever had a Big Foot encounter, they want to hear your story live at the Smoky Mountain Big Foot Conference! You can share your encounter story here. If selected you'll get to recount your experience to a conference full of Big Foot enthusiasts like yourself.

Tickets for the Smoky Mountain Big Foot Conference are on sale now, and you can get them here. Be sure to follow on the conference's event page so you don't miss out on any announcements about the upcoming conference.

Check out This Ghost Town In Tennessee