Downtown Evansville has come a long way since I was growing up. What once was the place to go shopping, enjoy a great meal, or grab a drink became forgotten over time as the city expanded and businesses started to set up shop on the east, north, and west sides. Thanks to former Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel and current Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, both of whom made, and continue to make, in Mayor Winnecke's case, revitalizing the downtown area a major focus of their administrations, downtown has once again become an area where you can shop, eat, and find great entertainment. Of course, neither man did it alone. It takes a team of individuals who share the same passion to make it happen. Enter the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

Formed in 2018, Downtown Evansville as it's known in short has placed 100% of its focus on making the downtown area an attractive location for businesses to set up shop. Additionally, they've worked to create fun events over that time that encourage residents their way down to the area to not only have some fun but visit the business in the area. Those events include the annual Market on Main, the summer block parties, and more. Most, if not all, of which feature local musicians providing entertainment for those in attendance. As the group starts laying out plans for 2022, they're looking for musicians interested in providing that entertainment for the year.

The group recently posted an application online for any musician interested in performing at some point this year. Downtown Evansville says submitting an application doesn't automatically mean you will be selected. However, if you are chosen, you'll be paid a "flat rate" and will be allowed to set up a tip jar to try and make a few extra bucks.

The application does not mention a deadline for applying but does say if you have any questions to e-mail info@downtownevansville.com.

[Source: Downtown Evansville on Facebook]

