Do you know someone who could use a hand up during the winter months with utility bills? Audubon Area Community Services can help.

When the temperatures drop bills tend to go up. Many families in the Tri-State find themselves falling behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.

They have a significant amount of funding that has not been used. If you or someone you know is in need of help please contact Audubon Area Community Services.

They have several programs right now with different income levels, and some with no income requirements at all. AACS can assist households with rent, mortgage, food, and utilities including natural gas, electric, propane, kerosene, water, and wastewater (sewer).

The easiest option for individuals to do it is to make an "Assistance Request" on our website and our Team will contact them as soon as possible.

https://www.audubon-area.com/assistance-request.html

It is best to call and put in your application. You will need your current energy bill when you call. If you would like to fill out your application online you can click here.

The Audubon Area Community Services offices are closed until further notice but someone is available to assist you from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. They are closed for lunch from 1-2 p.m.

The mission of Audubon Area Community Services is to help people living in poverty and to help them learn to be able to help themselves through their services, through advocacy, and with partnerships in the community.

“Helping people in poverty and beyond to reach self-sufficiency by changing lives through providing services, advocacy, and partnering to strengthen communities throughout Kentucky.”

