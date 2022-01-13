Are you planning to get married this year? You'll find everything you need to plan your special day in one location. Professionals will be on hand to help you find the perfect gown, entertainment, food, reception venue, invitations, and the best honeymoon destinations. The Your Perfect Day Wedding Show is right around the corner.

Photo by Al Elmes on Unsplash Photo by Al Elmes on Unsplash loading...

When Chris and I decided to get married, we eloped in Las Vegas. With family in Northern Michigan and here in Kentucky, it was hard to pull off a big wedding celebration. If we had a wedding expo with professionals to help us with the planning, it may have helped. There are so many things to consider when making these difficult choices. We're blessed to have so many beautiful event sites all over the tri-state, talented bakers, and many bridal stores. It can make decision-making very overwhelming. Luckily, there's a show coming up that can help make it the perfect day in every way!

Get our free mobile app

Your Perfect Day Wedding Show

The top wedding experts in the area will all be under one roof to help you plan your special day. The Your Perfect Day Wedding Show is the most anticipated bridal show of the year and happens on Sunday, January 30th, 2022 from 12 PM to 4 PM. You'll get expert advice on current wedding trends while sampling food at the Owensboro Convention Center. Meet some of the top wedding vendors in the area who are eager to help guide you through the wedding planning process.

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash loading...

Early planning is key to securing a perfect wedding DJ, a professional photographer, the event space of your dreams, a delicious custom cake, and a dress that makes you feel like a princess. Admission is $3 for Adults. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door.

You can also register to win door prizes at various vendor booths at the show.

Exhibitor space for the 2022 show is OPEN if you'd like to have a booth. If interested in information regarding being a vendor, download an Exhibitor Agreement Form here: https://bit.ly/3qaJ3Fm

Celebrity Couples Who Secretly Got Married