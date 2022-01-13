I venture into the town of Darmstadt at least every six months because that is where my dentist is located. There is one thing that residents in this area in far north Vanderburgh county have asked for as long as I can remember - And now they have it.

28 weeks ago Kate and Matt Potter officially purchased the former Old National Bank in Darmstadt, IN. ONB relocated to a new location in 2018. The Potters are not strangers to the Darmstadt business arena. Kate also owns American Honey, a boutique with embroidery and screenprint services.

Their new venture is one that residents on the far north side are very excited about - A coffee shop! Dwell Coffee Company is now officially open, and there is a super convenient drive-thru. You might have received a gift card for Christmas and now you can use it.

Dwell Coffee Company

Lattes

Iced Coffee

Cappuccino

Americano

Caramel Macchiato

Drip Coffee

Frappes

White Chocolate Mocha

Hot Tea

Coke products

We are so happy to bring more dining options to the town of Darmstadt and the surrounding area. Come in and say hello, we are so happy to have you! If you have a small group project or meeting - give us a call and we can reserve a room for you. A great coffee experience is also about shop environment. We strive for our coffee shop to be a real community treasure. A place that reflects the small town of Darmstadt and our German heritage.

