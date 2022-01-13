These Iconic Soup-Scented Candles Will Leave Your Home Smelling Cozy and Delicious

These new candles are perfect for those winter months.

We all know someone who has a candle obsession. I can think of one person offhand who anytime she is near candles in the store, there's a 99% chance, she will stop to smell them and potentially buy a few. People like that always have homes that smell good. Usually, there's a different scent for certain times of the year. For example, around Thanksgiving, their home might smell like pumpkin pie and by Christmas, it smells like sugar cookies or peppermint. The list goes on, but what would you say is a perfect sent for wintertime after those holidays? I think might have just found our answer.

Campbell's Soup Scented Candles

Everyone loves a delicious bowl of soup during the winter. Which is why these two new scented candles are ideal for this time of year. Campbell's Soup just released two limited-edition scented candles based on two of their most popular soups.

Campbell's Soup teamed up with Camp.com to create these two soup-scented candles. Just going by what I know about these soups, I would assume that these candles will make your home smell cozy and delicious. What are the two scents that they have released? Check them out below:

Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese

Campbell's/Camp Campbell's/Camp loading...

According to the candle's description, here's what you can expect:

Fill your home with the rich scent of velvety-smooth comfort in a bowl — with just the right amount of cozy.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Campbell's/Camp Campbell's/Camp loading...

Camp.com says this about the candle:

This warm and savory fragrance sets the mood for family game nights and cozy winter days spent snug at home.

Where To Buy These Candles

If you're wanting to get your hands on some of these candles, you'll only be able to find them at Camp.com. They cost $24.00 each, while supplies last. Plus, 10% of the proceeds will benefit Feeding America. You can order yours by clicking here.

