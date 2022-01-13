Do you have a child in your house getting ready to turn 16? Here are some things you need to know before they go get their permit.

A WHOLE LOT HAS CHANGED SINCE I WAS 16

Angel here and I think I just aged myself by saying a whole lot has changed since I was 16. I mean it has been over 20 years. Back in my dad LOL we could just show up at the DMV with proof we were 16 and take the written test. Not anymore there are a few things you have to know before you go.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

When COVID hit it changed a whole lot of protocols for getting your permit or license. The first thing you have to do is make an appointment and through the KSP website.

MAKE SURE YOU HAVE ALL THE NECESSARY DOCUMENTS

You need the following documents to take your permit test

Original Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

A parent or Legal Guardian License (must have a legal guardian with you)

My son, Parker, didn't know this when he went to take his test and his stepmom took him. He was told his dad or I had to be there with him because we were his legal guardians.

WHERE TO GO

It will be different for each county but here in Daviess County, the office has moved. While it used to be downtown in Owensboro it is now located at 2620 Ky Hwy 81. Right in front of Daviess County Animal Control. On the KSP website, they will have several locations for you to choose from in alphabetical order.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU ARRIVE

Go in the front door and turn to your right.

Go in the last door on the right at the end of the hall

Let them know you are there for your permit test

Have your license, social security card, and birth cert. ready

Next, they will fill out a form and send you all to wait in the hall to be called

Your teen will then go into the room next door and take their test.

It takes about 15 minutes.

If they pass they go back to the first room to get their permit printed out

They won't actually receive their real permit for 2-3 weeks in the mail.

It will cost you $30 for the permit.

