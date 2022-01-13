Is Your Child Turning 16 In Kentucky? Here’s What You Need To Know Before They Drive
Do you have a child in your house getting ready to turn 16? Here are some things you need to know before they go get their permit.
A WHOLE LOT HAS CHANGED SINCE I WAS 16
Angel here and I think I just aged myself by saying a whole lot has changed since I was 16. I mean it has been over 20 years. Back in my dad LOL we could just show up at the DMV with proof we were 16 and take the written test. Not anymore there are a few things you have to know before you go.
MAKE AN APPOINTMENT
When COVID hit it changed a whole lot of protocols for getting your permit or license. The first thing you have to do is make an appointment and through the KSP website.
MAKE SURE YOU HAVE ALL THE NECESSARY DOCUMENTS
You need the following documents to take your permit test
- Original Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card
- A parent or Legal Guardian License (must have a legal guardian with you)
My son, Parker, didn't know this when he went to take his test and his stepmom took him. He was told his dad or I had to be there with him because we were his legal guardians.
WHERE TO GO
It will be different for each county but here in Daviess County, the office has moved. While it used to be downtown in Owensboro it is now located at 2620 Ky Hwy 81. Right in front of Daviess County Animal Control. On the KSP website, they will have several locations for you to choose from in alphabetical order.
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU ARRIVE
- Go in the front door and turn to your right.
- Go in the last door on the right at the end of the hall
- Let them know you are there for your permit test
- Have your license, social security card, and birth cert. ready
- Next, they will fill out a form and send you all to wait in the hall to be called
- Your teen will then go into the room next door and take their test.
- It takes about 15 minutes.
- If they pass they go back to the first room to get their permit printed out
- They won't actually receive their real permit for 2-3 weeks in the mail.
- It will cost you $30 for the permit.