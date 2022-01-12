Last April, it was announced that Guy Fieri would be opening a new restaurant in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This new project from The Mayor of Flavortown is almost ready for its grand opening in The Mountain Mile & Tower Shops.

Guy Fieri has 17 different brands of restaurants, with locations all over the world. You can even enjoy one of Guy's signature burgers at sea on a Carnival cruise. Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge will be the first of its kind.

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar Welcome Event Ethan Miller loading...

What's Different About Downtown Flavortown?

Seating for over 300, plus 10,000 square feet full of the best state-of-the-art arcade games and virtual reality.

Unique menu options like Chilli Mac n Cheese Waffle, and Guy's award-winning Bacon Mac ’N’ Cheeseburger.

Craft cocktails

Tiki bar

14 Duckpin bowling alley

Photo by Joseph Costa on Unsplash Photo by Joseph Costa on Unsplash loading...

Unlike the casual quick-service Chicken Guy! restaurants or the sit-down steakhouses, Downtown Flavortown will be a 'must-do' family entertainment experience. Personally, I know that I'm going to love it, but the best part might be the unique photo opportunity in front of an iconic 1968 Chevy Camaro.

Arjun Mishra Photo: Food Network Discovery Press Web Guy_Fieri_4.b363300703ca loading...



“No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya on the road to Flavortown, real-deal food and good times, that’s what I’m all about. But there’s one experience that I’ve been saving for a special time and place. I’m talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I’m bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me…to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch-made food, craft cocktails, tiki bar, bowling, gaming…you name it, we’re bringing it!" ~ Guy Fieri

2655 Teaster Ln, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

