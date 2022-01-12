Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown Experience Opening Soon in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Last April, it was announced that Guy Fieri would be opening a new restaurant in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This new project from The Mayor of Flavortown is almost ready for its grand opening in The Mountain Mile & Tower Shops.

Guy Fieri has 17 different brands of restaurants, with locations all over the world. You can even enjoy one of Guy's signature burgers at sea on a Carnival cruise. Downtown Flavortown in Pigeon Forge will be the first of its kind.

What's Different About Downtown Flavortown?

  • Seating for over 300, plus 10,000 square feet full of the best state-of-the-art arcade games and virtual reality.
  • Unique menu options like Chilli Mac n Cheese Waffle, and Guy's award-winning Bacon Mac ’N’ Cheeseburger.
  • Craft cocktails
  • Tiki bar
  • 14 Duckpin bowling alley
Unlike the casual quick-service Chicken Guy! restaurants or the sit-down steakhouses, Downtown Flavortown will be a 'must-do' family entertainment experience. Personally, I know that I'm going to love it, but the best part might be the unique photo opportunity in front of an iconic 1968 Chevy Camaro.

“No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya on the road to Flavortown, real-deal food and good times, that’s what I’m all about. But there’s one experience that I’ve been saving for a special time and place. I’m talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I’m bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me…to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch-made food, craft cocktails, tiki bar, bowling, gaming…you name it, we’re bringing it!" ~ Guy Fieri

2655 Teaster Ln, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

