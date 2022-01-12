Yesterday on the WBKR morning show, Chad and I chatted with Ron Rhodes about the possibility of some accumulating wet snow on Saturday morning. At the time, he didn't say anything about what was potentially brewing for Sunday. This morning, he did. It appears that Western Kentucky is now facing and bracing for the potential of some major snow in the weekend forecast and here's what we know right now.

Our Ron, one of our go-to Eyewitness News meteorologists, tipped us off to the possibly of snow this weekend in the double digits on Sunday.

Because of the uncertainty of the models, I decided to check around to see what the major forecasters in the country are currently saying about the possibility of a "Sunday Snowmaggedon." As of now, there's definitely uncertainty.

Our friends at Accuweather.com are not predicting any snow for Sunday.

Of course, forecasts are subject to change and this one likely will as we get closer and closer to the main event.

Weather.com is currently predicting a small amount of snow for Sunday but not inches deep.

And the National Weather Service is addressing the possibility of some hazardous winter weather over the weekend, but has stopped short of forecasting details about what to expect on Sunday.

A winter weather event is forecast Friday night through Saturday night. Minor snow accumulations are possible, but there remains uncertainty as to the exact amount and location of the snow.

Of course, we'll continue to update you on the developing situation. The best way to stay up-to-date on the situation is to download our station app.

