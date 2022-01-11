Wesselman Woods Offers Master Naturalist Certification Courses for Indiana Nature Lovers

If you enjoy spending time out and about with Mother Nature, and you'd like to learn more about it, you might want to consider getting certified as an Indiana Master Naturalist (IMN). Sounds fancy, doesn't it? If you enjoy that particular certification process, and you'd like to learn even more, you can take the next step and become an Advanced Indiana Master Naturalist (AIMM). Sounds even fancier, doesn't it? Luckily for you, Wesselman Woods in Evansville is offering certification courses for both.

What Is a Master Naturalist?

According to TexasMasterNaturalist.org, "Master Naturalist volunteers receive in-depth training in wildlife and natural resource management, customized to focus on their local ecosystems. In return, volunteers provide service in the form of community education, conservation, and demonstration projects, while pursuing advanced training in areas of special interest."

If this sounds like something you would like to pursue, you have the opportunity to complete a 12-week certification course offered by Wesselman Woods. The cost of the course is just $140 for Wesselman Woods members and $150 for nonmembers. During those 12 weeks, you will get to learn more about our local flora and fauna, and the ecological processes in Southern Indiana, with the help of local researchers, professors, and environmental practitioners. Topics like ecology, geology, invasive species, ornithology, arthropods, and more will be covered, both virtually (through pre-recorded lectures) as well as weekly outdoor, hands-on experiences.

When Are the Next Courses?

There are actually two IMN courses being offered by Wesselman Woods - one on Mondays from 6pm-9pm, and one on Tuesdays from 9am-12n. Those courses are scheduled to begin on March 14th and 15th, and wrapping up on May 23rd and 24th, respectfully. The deadline to register is March 13th. Visit WesselmanWoods.org to learn even more and to register for one of the courses.

