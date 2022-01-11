Boat, RV, Sport, Travel and Outdoor Show Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
Whether you like camping, hunting, fishing, or boating, the West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show is a must-see for anyone who loves the great outdoors. Admission is absolutely free!
If you have a passion for the great outdoors, this is a show for you. I grew up Huntin', Fishin' and, well........ when you grow up in Northern Michigan, you spend time Lovin' all things outdoorsy. I truly appreciated every season because it brought new adventures. I learned to hunt and fish at an early age with my Daddy. I remember ice fishing on my birthday with him too. I think that everybody should spend time outdoors and breathe in the fresh air. It does a body good!
The date of the West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show has been set. It will once again be at the Owensboro Convention Center with FREE admission. Over 50 vendors will be on hand with everything from fishing boats, campers, and golf carts.
The event will take place from February 11th thru February 13th, 2022.
Friday, February 11th — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 12th — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, February 13th — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The West Kentucky Boat & Outdoor Show is a fun-packed adventure for the entire family.
I'm unsure why 'The Great Outdoors' steak scene flashed through my head. Classic!