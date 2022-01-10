Here’s How Far You Can Drive After Your Fuel Light Comes On
We all know someone who likes to press their luck when the low fuel light comes on in their vehicle.
You're driving down the highway, jamming to some music, when all of the sudden you hear the beep. You look down at your dash and see that your low fuel light just came on. At that time, you start to wonder how far you can drive before your vehicle runs out of gas. It's happened to us all. I know people who drive with that light on more times than they probably should. However, do you know exactly how far you can go before you do run out of gas?
The last thing you want is to run out of gas on a busy highway or interstate. Obviously, you always want to make sure that you have plenty of gas in your vehicle to get to where you're going, but we all know that you're going to have those "low fuel light" moments. You might be tempted to go by the miles-to-empty display that newer vehicles have equipped on the dash. However, the car repair website, YourMechanic says that you can't always trust that number alone. say you can't rely on that number alone because it is based on your average gas mileage over time, but you're not always going to be in average driving conditions.YourMechanic