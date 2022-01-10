The Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival returned last July after being forced to cancel the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its return was not only welcomed by fans of the event and those that enjoy live music, but by Henderson area non-profits who benefit from proceeds raised during the event. In case you're unaware, the whole point of bringing the songwriters in for the three-day event every July isn't just for us to enjoy some great live music, it's to raise money for non-profits and other organizations that provide services to residents of Henderson County, as well as fund scholarships for students in the area pursuing a career in music or the arts. In order for those organizations and individuals to receive those funds, they must apply for them. A process that is underway now.

Organizers of the event opened the grant application process on Friday. To apply, simply download the application from the event's website and mail it to the following address:

Sandy Lee Songfest Grant Program

PO Box 651

Henderson, Kentucky 42419-0651

Before you jump in, know there are some stipulations to who can apply. According to organizers, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a non-profit organization primarily serving residents of Henderson County, Kentucky

Have a commitment to long-range planning and financial accountability

Have a sound plan for your project or program

Benefit residents of Henderson County

Applications that will not be accepted are those looking to reduce or retire debt, political campaigns, cover travel expenses for groups such as bands or sports teams, event sponsorships, annual appeals and membership contributions, or those that are submitted by organizations outside Henderson.

Applications must be submitted by February 1st, 2022 with those selected to receive funds being notified by April 1st.

