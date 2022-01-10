Angel here and these cold temperatures and all this snow have me want to head back to the beach so I'm sharing our Christmas Vacation condo photos with you.

HOLIDAY TRADITION

Our family has started a holiday tradition of heading to the beach at Christmas. We pack up for a week and just get away from all the crazy so that we can even for just a little bit enjoy one another. We look forward to the time we have away. I sit down and look for the perfect condo that will fit the whole crew. We wanted to go back to the condo we stayed in last year because it was absolutely perfect and it had a rooftop pool. However, we found a condo that exceeded our expectations and made our time even better.

MOVING ON DOWN THE BEACH

We are used to staying further east on the strip. This year we were within walking distance of Pier Park and we loved it. It brought us closer to the shops and made for a more convenient trip. We explored lots of local restaurants and took in all the scenery near our condo.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

We were very comfortable in our condo and it even provided beach toys and chairs for us. Our family is a bunch of homebodies so for us to pack up and go away for a week is a big deal we want to feel at home and we did at Emerald Beach.

AMENITIES:

Cable TV - all bedrooms and living room

A full kitchen with all appliances

Coffee maker

Microwave oven

Dishwasher

Full-size refrigerator

Towels and linens provided (MUST PROVIDE YOUR OWN BEACH TOWELS)

Washer and Dryer

Shampoo and face/body soap, 1 roll of paper towels, and 1 roll of toilet paper per bathroom

Bed linens and pillows for all beds

Ironing board/iron

- Sleeps 8

- Master Bedroom: 1 King Bed

- Bedroom 2: 1 Queen Bed

- Sofa Sleeper