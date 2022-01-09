Watch Adorable St. Louis Zoo Penguins Go For A Winter Stroll

We may not like these temperatures, but there are a few that love being outside in the cold.

Some penguins at the St. Louis Zoo were taking a leisurely walk through the zoo to visit some of the neighbors close by. These walks are done every now and then to let the animals get out of their enclosure and get up close with zoo visitors.

Aren't they just the cutest thing? The Penguin exhibit is one of our must-stops when we visit the zoo, I just want to touch one someday. My daughter wants to become a zoologist one day so I am hoping that I will be able to do just that. I have seen the penguins getting feed and it really is a sight to see. Luckily for you, I found a video of the zoo penguins getting feed and it's adorable. I want one!