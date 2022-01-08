If you are of a certain age, you grew up watching the television show that made happy hour with friends popular. The bar down the street 'Where everybody knows your name.' I'm talking about Cheers, and you know you've dreamed of how cool it would be to own your own local watering hole.

https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/sports-bar-and-grill/1920593/?d=L2luZGlhbmEvcmVzdGF1cmFudHMtYW5kLWZvb2QtYnVzaW5lc3Nlcy1mb3Itc2FsZS8/cT1iSFE5TXpBc05EQXNPREElM0Q= https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/sports-bar-and-grill/1920593/?d=L2luZGlhbmEvcmVzdGF1cmFudHMtYW5kLWZvb2QtYnVzaW5lc3Nlcy1mb3Itc2FsZS8/cT1iSFE5TXpBc05EQXNPREElM0Q= loading...

Well, here's your opportunity to own and operate an already established, profitable, and popular bar and grill. Evansville locals love the crafted cocktails, food, and entertainment. It's in a very prime location on the Eastside, and it comes with everything you need to take on a new business venture.

https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/sports-bar-and-grill/1920593/?d=L2luZGlhbmEvcmVzdGF1cmFudHMtYW5kLWZvb2QtYnVzaW5lc3Nlcy1mb3Itc2FsZS8/cT1iSFE5TXpBc05EQXNPREElM0Q= https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/sports-bar-and-grill/1920593/?d=L2luZGlhbmEvcmVzdGF1cmFudHMtYW5kLWZvb2QtYnVzaW5lc3Nlcy1mb3Itc2FsZS8/cT1iSFE5TXpBc05EQXNPREElM0Q= loading...

Wondering Exactly Which Sports Bar is For Sale?

I was building the suspense just a bit there. The address is 1801 North Green River Road Evansville, IN 47715. O'Brian's Sports Bar & Grill is the business that's up for sale. According to BizBuySell.com this is an Estate asset and is being sold to complete the duties of that.

Google Google loading...

What's Included?

According to the listing, it looks like the sports bar is turn-key. The 3-way liquor license is a pretty big deal on its own. You'll own the only spot on the Eastside that has pool tables (9 of them), darts, TVs for the big games, a stage for live local artists and a DJ, a full bar, and popular entrees like the Jamaican Marley Burger or my favorite, the simple grilled cheese.

https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/sports-bar-and-grill/1920593/?d=L2luZGlhbmEvcmVzdGF1cmFudHMtYW5kLWZvb2QtYnVzaW5lc3Nlcy1mb3Itc2FsZS8/cT1iSFE5TXpBc05EQXNPREElM0Q= https://www.bizbuysell.com/Business-Opportunity/sports-bar-and-grill/1920593/?d=L2luZGlhbmEvcmVzdGF1cmFudHMtYW5kLWZvb2QtYnVzaW5lc3Nlcy1mb3Itc2FsZS8/cT1iSFE5TXpBc05EQXNPREElM0Q= loading...

What's the price?

I haven't done a lot of research on what a restaurant/bar should cost, but I live on Zillow, looking at homes for sale. The listing is $250,000 with gross revenue of $700,000 - That's the amount before any expenses are taken out. The inventory alone is worth $11,000 and the rent is $4000 monthly. See the complete listing HERE.

Get our free mobile app

Google Google loading...

25 Businesses That Should Come To Evansville In 2022 Evansville is constantly growing. How would you like to see any of these businesses make their way into the area this year?

10 Juicy Reasons Why Someone Should Open a Guy Fieri 'Chicken Guy!' Restaurant in Evansville, IN Chicken Guy! is a franchise, which means, for the right person, and the right amount of money and perfect location, you could own a piece of the Fieri fortune. If we had Chicken Guy! in Southern, Indiana it would be Winner, Winner - Chicken Dinner!