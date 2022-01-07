Indiana DNR Increase Hunting Trapping & Fishing License Fees for 2022-2023
For those who enjoy spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and trapping, you are likely very familiar with the process of procuring the appropriate licenses and permits to take part in your favorite outdoor activities but for the first time in years, the cost associated with those licenses and permits have gone up.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the increase in licensing and permit fees are the first ones since 2006 for personal licenses. The new fees, which include hunting, trapping, fishing licenses and stamp fees, will go into effect for the 2022-2023 license year which runs from April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources,
The new fees allow DFW to maintain core programs including habitat restoration, maintenance of public lands, scientific research and education, and expansion of other services to manage Indiana’s fish and wildlife for everyone to enjoy.
Funds will also go to the DNR Division of Law Enforcement to ensure it is equipped to provide public safety and enforce the laws governing natural resources.
The new license prices were determined by comparing license fees among other Midwestern states and balancing the rising costs of resource management.
Commercial license fees are also being increased, some for the first time in nearly 30 years. Some of the fee changes are as little as a dollar increase while some are more significant. The fees are increasing for both Indiana residents and non-resident licenses as well. To see the full breakdown of the new fees for the 2022-2023 season, visit IN.gov/DNR.
[Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources]