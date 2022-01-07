BettyWhiteChallenge -Evansville Area Rescues to Donate to in Her Honor

2021 ended with the legendary actress, Betty White passing away. At 99 years old Betty had a career that spanned many decades, with many accolades. While Betty White was well known for being "America's grandma" and a beloved actress, behind the scenes Betty was a huge animal advocate who worked hard to help animals in need.

Get our free mobile app

When Betty was a child her parents took in many pets that families could no longer care for during the great depression, and she learned a love of animals through them. That love never went away. According to Today, Betty personally supported many animal-related nonprofits, and not only would donate money, but she'd donate her time and recorded many public service announcements. She also served on the board for the nonprofit Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, as she had a great interest in wildlife conservation and education. If you want to learn more about Betty's love of animals, Today wrote a great article, that you can read here.

Since Betty White loved animals, a new challenge has popped up on social media, and it's a challenge we can all get behind. The #BettyWhiteChallenge is encouraging people to celebrate what would have been Betty's 100th birthday by donating to local animal shelters in Betty's name. I can't think of a better way to honor her legacy! Betty White would have been 100 years old on January 17th.

I'm a huge advocate for local animal shelters, as both of my dogs are rescues from local shelters. I'm extremely thankful for the work they do in the community and I like to use my platform on GBF to help advocate for them in any way I can. So if you'd like to take the #BettyWhiteChallenge, here are several great local rescues you should consider donating to in Betty's name:

If I forgot any, don't hesitate to let me know! I'm happy to keep this list updated!

.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: