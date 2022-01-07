Vanderburgh Humane Society Once Again Offering Cuddlegrams for Valentine’s Day

With the Christmas season fading further and further into the background, it's time to turn our attention to the first gift-giving "holiday" of the new year — Valentine's Day. The day we show that special someone in our lives how much we care and love them by getting them a gift of some kind. Of course, the most popular of those gifts tend to be flowers and candy, which are all well and good, and accomplish the purpose they're set out for, but how about this year you do something a little different and put the money you'd normally use on those things to something your sweetheart will not only remember for a long time to come but also supports a wonderful non-profit organization?

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is currently booking appointments for their annual "Cuddlegrams." The 'grams give your significant other, or another special person in your life, 30 minutes to cuddle up with an adorable puppy, kitten, or bunny currently available for adoption at the shelter wherever they work, or at another public space of your choosing.

Puppies sessions are $100, while kitten sessions are $75, and bunny sessions are $50. All come with a personalized card, a box of Libs chocolates, and red roses.

Whichever animal you choose will be delivered to your special someone's location by a VHS representative between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM on Valentine’s Day, which falls on a Monday this year, by the way.

There are a limited number of slots available and all orders must be placed by 5:00 PM on Friday, February 11th, but don't wait until the last minute, book yours now by either e-mailing events@vhslifesaver.org or calling (812) 426-2563 EXT 203.

100% of the proceeds from each Cuddlegram sold will go directly to the VHS.

[Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society on Facebook]

