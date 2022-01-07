Wisconsin Man Wins A Million Bucks Playing Fantasy Football

Just when you thought playing fantasy sports was a dead-end situation.

Fine, maybe it's just me. As a long-time fantasy sports player, and after having one of my worst years in recent memory, I kind of thought winning big playing fantasy sports just isn't in the cards.

However, one Wisconsin dude is enjoying the rewards from putting together the absolute perfect lineup together and scoring a cool $1.1M.

Here's how Will Hsu, from Wausau, Wisconsin made it happen.

According to the Wausau Daily Herald and shared by Channel 3000, Hsu "won the money in a game hosted by website DraftKings."

That's wild. It hasn't been reported as to whether or not it was a season-long or just a one-week win for Hsu but you can't deny that's a massive payday just for playing fantasy sports.

If you're looking to be like Hsu and win a million bucks playing fantasy football, apparently it's easy to do. Yeah, sure.

Seriously, Fanbuzz put together a 7 Simple Steps to Winning Your Fantasy League list. Some of the steps include putting together a great team name, creating a rivalry, and talking as much trash as possible.

Neither of those will help you win a fantasy league.

Here's what will help you win a fantasy league: a good draft, playing the waiver wire, and luck.

Honestly, having good luck is probably the most important thing you can have in order to win your fantasy league.

As far as Hsu is concerned, he's taking some of his luck and paying it forward.

Wausau Daily Herald via Channel 3000:

Hsu says the win was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill and he plans to donate about a quarter of the money to charity, including the University of Wisconsin, the Wausau church his family attends and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

Doing a good deed with your fantasy winnings probably leads to more "luck" for future fantasy competitions. Just saying.

