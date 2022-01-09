This is the story of a mom who identified something essential missing from her daughter's school day and the teacher that made sure it was restored.

Congratulations to 97ZOK's New 'Teacher of the Week, Christina Gregerson

Christina teaches 2nd grade at Loves Park Elementary in Loves Park, Illinois.

One parent/teacher conference changed everything for one of her students. No teacher wants a child in their classroom that isn't being challenged. Growth and development are important at any age, but for kids this age, it is paramount.

Christina was nominated by Becky Durick, who writes,

My daughter has been with Ms. Gregerson since the start of the school year. At the beginning of the school year, she saw that my child was intelligent and extremely out of place in 2nd grade. As a mom, I knew that my child was smart. I have been telling teachers for 2 years that she needs to be challenged and that she is doing work that is too easy. We as parents were no able to get her the support needed to challenge her or to even engage her in school. We waited until parent teacher conference to address this issue (as we were finally able to have an in-person parent teacher conference) and Ms. Gregerson addressed our daughter's intelligence with us. She started the process to ensure my daughter would be getting the educational support that she needs. Due to Ms. Gregerson's involvement and advocacy for her students, my daughter will be starting 3rd grade when returning from Winter break. Her other students are being challenged to not only meet the standard but exceed it.

As 97ZOK's Teacher Of The Week, Christina Gregerson was surprised with a beautiful floral arrangement from Broadway Florist and a delicious cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. You can nominate your favorite teacher right here.

