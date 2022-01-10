Have you ever heard leave the past in the past and keep moving forward? Facebook's most recent 10 Year Challenge has folks all in their feelings and it's amazing.

WHAT IS THE 10 YEAR CHALLENGE

Angel here and I guess you don't really have to be on Facebook to do the 10-year challenge but that's where it's most visible. You basically look back in your photos and find one from 2012. Next, you go to a photo editor and place your most recent photo and the one from 2012 side by side to compare the change. Then you post it to social media.

IT'S MUCH MORE THAN A 10 YEAR CHALLENGE

When I decided I was gonna do it I immediately jumped at the opportunity of going through photos to see how much I've changed over the years. I'll admit at first I was excited because I know my appearance has changed since 2012. I had gained weight and I had gone through a deep depression after the loss of my mother and my divorce and a few other horrible losses that took me under. I became almost unrecognizable to myself physically and emotionally. I didn't realize it when I was in the midst of the storm but looking back I can see just how broken of a person I was. I didn't even know who I was really.

LIKE A PHOENIX RISING

Grammarist.com defines a phoenix rising as this;

To rise like a phoenix from the ashes means to emerge from a catastrophe stronger, smarter, and more powerful.

My life was an absolute mess 10 years ago. I had zero idea who I was, my faith was rocky, my health was not in a good place, I was newly divorced, and I was not motivated I was wrapped up in my feelings. It took hitting my rock bottom to help me rise out of the ashes of what I had created myself to take the road that would eventually lead me to my purpose in life.

God strategically placed me in places in my life as a part of his plan and goodness have I tried to wreck it a million times. He always wins and here we are. My faith is stronger than ever, I am married to a wonderful man, we are raising our family, involved in our church, and following our dreams. It doesn't mean life isn't chaotic at times ( a lot of the time) but now I am better equipped because of what I have learned in the past decade.

A DEFINING DECADE FOR MANY

Seeing the changes everyone has posted has been amazing. What I have loved most is seeing what people have learned and how they've grown through the decade. It isn't about the outward change as much as it is about the inward. I'll be the first to admit I do like my outward appearance much better but the reason it is different is because of what changed inside me.

LET US SEE YOUR 10 YEAR CHALLENGE! Head to the WBKR Facebook Page and post a photo.

