Evansville’s New West Side Ghost Quesadilla Opening Date Announced

Newburgh's Ghost Quesadilla is expanding all the way to the west side of Evansville. If you can remember all the way back to May of 2021 Ghost Quesadilla made the exciting announcement that they would be opening a new location on Evansville's west side. Well, now the time has finally come to open that new location!

On January 7th, 2022 Ghost Quesadilla took to Facebook to announce that the new location will be officially open at 11 AM on Monday, January 10th. Evansville 411 also took to Facebook to share the new Evansville development.

Big news. We open the West side at 11AM on Monday. Open until after the national championship!! 5501 Pearl Drive. Evansville IN 47712!!

Ghost Quesadilla now has two locations, one in Newburgh at 4222 Bell Road, and a location on Evansville's west side on Pearl Drive. If you haven't had the chance to check out Ghost Quesadilla, they serve up a menu that specializes in unique quesadilla combinations, burritos, rice bowls, and street tacos. If you want to see Ghost Quesadilla's full menu, you can find it on their website, here. My husband and I have been there a couple of times to eat, and we've never been disappointed. Try the southwest chicken quesadilla, and thank me later!

If you want to stay up to date with Ghost Quesadilla's west side developments be sure to give them a follow on their Facebook page. And to stay up to date with Evansville area developments, Evansville 411 News is a great page to follow.

