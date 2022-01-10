Indiana Monastery Turned Into $14 Million Mansion Is For Sale – See Photos

If you are like me, you love to see inside homes that are better than your own. I mean, homes that are super cool and different. Not only can you, maybe, get some ideas, but you can dream a little too.

There is something so romantic about the mansion pictured above. When I look at it, I see a romance novel waiting to happen. Everything about it screams romance. The only thing unromantic about it is the fact that it sits on the outer edge of Indianapolis, IN.

The mansion used to be a monetary, which is anything but romantic, and was converted into a HUGE mansion.

According to Craig McLaurin, Indianapolis Redfin Agent,

Resting on the former grounds of the Benedictine Monastery of St. Maur, the estate feels almost holy, a true sanctuary. While offering the ultimate in privacy and security, the 150+ acre estate rests inside Indianapolis’ boundaries and is minutes from the city’s most notable assets....Nowhere else in the city will you find an estate with such a commitment to design and aesthetics. Each section of the home, surrounding terraces, formal gardens, and lush landscape are stunning and functional based on their intended use.

The mansion has seven bedrooms, thirteen and a half baths, a whopping 47,162 square feet in size, with an asking price of close to $14 Million.

A design that looks like it belongs beside a mountain vineyard, In Italy, this will leave you breathless. Take a look as this incredible property.

Take a Look Inside Indiana Monastery Converted Into Incredible Mansion The Indianapolis mansion was posted on the Facebook group, Zillow Gone Wild. Here are some of the awesome photos of the property and the, both, informative and funny comments from the post comments.