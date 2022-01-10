EvansvilleWatch May Have Won the 10-Year Challenge with a Hilarious Post on Facebook

I'm going to go out on a limb and say you've likely seen several upon several of your friends participating in the "10-Year Challenge" on Facebook. In case you're unfamiliar with the concept, you basically scour through your photos from 10 years ago, pick one, then post it side-by-side with a current photo of yourself to show how much (or how little, if you're that fortunate) you've changed in the past decade. Some people are using it to show off different hair colors or dramatic weight loss. Others are doing it just for fun and because everyone else is doing it and they want to jump on the bandwagon. Then there are others, like the crew behind EvansvilleWatch, who are using it to make a light-hearted joke and put a smile on everyone's face.

The local Facebook page, which monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to their followers, used the challenge as an opportunity to show that regardless of how much time has passed, some things never change.

I didn't recognize the stretch of road where the picture was taken, so I did a reverse search on Google Images and found that it's from Grand Junction, Colorado. With that said, the location isn't the point. The point is, and what makes it brilliant (it made me LOL), is the blatant jab it takes at how it seems there is road construction happening somewhere in Evansville all the time. Usually on stretches of road where the amount of traffic is high making it a huge inconvenience for drivers (i.e. The Lloyd Expressway, Diamond Avenue, Highway 41, etc.).

I feel like I should fair and say that while the variety of road construction projects we have to navigate around the city can be, and often is, a pain in the who-know-where, they are a "necessary evil," if you will. Imagine the shape our roads would be in if we didn't maintain or update them every once in a while. I'm pretty sure we'd be begging someone to fix them.

Now that I've attempted to make everyone happy, let me say, "Bravo!" to you, EvansvilleWatch. While this may not be the exact point of the 10-Year Challenge, in my opinion, it's the best interpretation of it I've seen so far. Thanks for giving me a good laugh.

[Source: EvansvilleWatch on Facebook]

