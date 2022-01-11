FAIL: Illinois Dad Thinks Icy Driveway Will Help with Garbage Day

We had an icy weekend in the Midwest, and that means some dudes were trying to figure out how to use the ice to their advantage. Dudes like my brother.

Sometimes I think my brother set up his outdoor security camera purposefully to make viral videos.

The angle perfectly captures the icy scene and leaves their car in the background, like a movie set or something.

We visited their camera once before when my nephew Anderson had an incredible trick shot that the camera caught.

Anderson definitely takes the cake when it comes to impressiveness, but I did still find this video pretty comical of my brother expecting his garbage cans to use the ice as a runway to land at the end of the street.

Sure the ice was going to move the can, but how in the world did you expect the can to stop?

I also very much expected one or both of my nephews to pop out laughing that the can spilled over, so when the video ends and it's just Michael wobbling out to pick up the can I was quite surprised.

How icy did you life get this weekend? Hopefully we're putting ice in our past... until 2023 maybe?

