Advice, it's one of those things people are going to offer up whether you ask them for it or not. We decided to solicit bad advice from people that you probably shouldn't follow.

IT'S HUMAN NATURE

Asking for advice is human nature right? From dating advice to marriage advice and all the in-between, we start asking others for their opinions pretty darn early in our lives. We feel the need to have the help of another person to hoist us into the appropriate life choice so we can feel secure about it.

IT DOESN'T ALWAYS WORK OUT

A few things I've learned about asking for advice;

If a person isn't married or hasn't been married don't ask for advice on marriage.

If a person is not a parent, hasn't raised a child, worked with children in some capacity don't ask them about how you should parent your child.

Don't ask people for advice when they're angry.

Now before you go and get all huffy these are just my opinions. If a person isn't or has never been married asking them for advice on a subject they know nothing about seems silly right. This one has proved to be right a million times over.

Parenting is a tough job. Coming from someone who has birthed and raised my fair share of humans it isn't a journey for the weak and if you haven't experienced the chaotic madness and wonderful feeling of being a parent it is near impossible to tell someone how to do it.

Mad people are often irrational. Maybe not all mad people but most. Tread lightly.

IT'S A LEARNING PROCESS

Sometimes in life, you can ask for advice but the best thing to do is figure it out for yourself. I have learned more lessons just taking the hard road and sucking it up. It has made me a better person. That's not to say I don't love a piece of good advice but unfortunately, I have also been burned by some bad advice too!

