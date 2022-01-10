Most of us will probably never see a bird of prey, like a hawk, up close and personal. Normally we just see them soaring high above us or gracefully gliding from one tree to another, or maybe just perched atop a sign on the side of the road. Even in those instances, birds like that are really impressive. I never get tired of seeing them. If you’re lucky enough to get a closer look, you can really appreciate how huge they can be. One northern Indiana family recently shared a picture of a massive hawk hanging out on their back porch.

The picture, which was shared on the Indiana Nature Lovers Facebook page, was taken at a home in the city of Mishawaka, located near South Bend, Indiana. According to the post, this fella (or lady) was having a grand old time “snatching up chipmunks, squirrels, and other small animals.

What Kind of Bird Is It?

I’m no ornithologist, so I’m not gonna say with any kind of certainty what kind of bird it is, but if you believe some of the picture’s comments, it’s a hawk. But, what kind of hawk? Some think it’s a Red-Tail Hawk, which would make sense, considering Red-Tails are one of the most common hawks in North America. Another comment suggests it might be a Cooper’s Hawk. All I know is it’s a big friggin’ bird.

How Big Is It?

According to the Chattahoochee Nature Center, the red-tail is the largest hawk and usually weighs between two to four pounds, with a wingspan up to 56 inches. I don’t know about you, but the bird in this picture looks way bigger than four pounds. Luckily, it’s perched on the handle of what appears to be a snow shovel, which gives us a great perspective of how big the bird is.

So, what do you think, is it a hawk? What kind? If it’s not a hawk, what the heck do you think it is?

