Have you seen the truck pictured above? Chances are you've seen one or several like it, but this one, in particular, is special because whoever is driving it stole it and has been using it for a crime spree in the Daviess County, Indiana area.

I've never committed a crime, nor do I ever plan to, however from stories I've heard and movies and TV shows I've seen, typically when a crook is looking to get away from the law, or keep themselves incognito, and decide to steal a vehicle, they typically go with something a little more low-key, like a minivan or a sedan. Something that blends in with everyone else, you know?

Apparently, whoever stole this Grippos delivery truck from Evansville didn't get that memo.

According to a post on the Daviess County Sheriff's Facebook page Monday afternoon, the truck pictured above and below was recently stolen from Evansville and has been used in a string of thefts in the Daviess County area. The post doesn't provide any detail on how the thieves have committed the thefts or the locations where they took place, nor does it mention what has been stolen.

I'm not trying to make light of the crimes by any means, but while it's easy to sit here and say whoever stole this truck is an idiot for taking a vehicle that is so easy to spot, maybe they're not that dumb after all. Think about it, delivery trucks come and go from grocery, retail, and convenience stores all the time. I'm probably oversimplifying this, but all you'd have to do is pull up acting like you're making a delivery and you're given access to the storage areas of all these different locations giving you fairly easy access to all the products they have sitting around waiting to be put on shelves. You take a few things on your way out the door, and off you go. Again, I'm sure it's not that simple, but maybe it is.

If you happen to spot this truck, contact the Daviess County Sheriff's Office at 812-254-1060.

[Source: Daviess County Sheriff on Facebook]

